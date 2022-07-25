SpaceX CEO Elon Musk denied the report of having affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan. Musk said in a post on Twitter, where he has more than 100 million followers, that the Journal’s story was untrue.

Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to sell his investments in Musk’s companies. https://t.co/ZZx0fxkgmr — Bloomberg (@business) July 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)