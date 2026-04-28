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Socially Business HDFC Bank Share Price Today, April 28, 2026: Stock Gain 0.37% in Early Trends, Check Latest Price on NSE Shares of HDFC Bank (NSE: HDFCBANK) rose on April 28, 2026, with the stock rising by 0.37% to INR 2.90 in early trade. In the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal FIIs sold INR 47.95 crore shares of HDFC Bank during the March quarter, according to shareholding pattern available on NSE.

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Shares of HDFC Bank (NSE: HDFCBANK) rose on April 28, 2026, with the stock rising by 0.37% to INR 2.90 in early trade. In the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal FIIs sold INR 47.95 crore shares of HDFC Bank during the March quarter, according to shareholding pattern available on NSE. Their total holding has fallen to 44.05% from 47.67% in the previous quarter. In addition the number of FII investors also fell to 2,528 from 2,757 at the end of December 2025 quarter. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 28, 2026: Bajaj Housing Finance and Piramal Finance Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Share Price Today, April 28:

(Photo Credits: NSE Website)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).