ITC share price (NSE: ITC) were trading at INR 293.25 on the NSE at 10:04 am IST on March 27, 2026, down INR 2.45 or 0.83 percent from the previous close. The stock saw mild selling pressure in early session amid cautious market sentiment. FMCG and tobacco stocks showed mixed trends as investors remained watchful of demand outlook and broader market cues. Despite the dip, ITC continues to attract long-term investors due to its stable earnings, strong dividend history, and diversified business portfolio across FMCG, hotels, and paperboards. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 27, 2026: Wipro, Adani Enterprises, and Ashok Leyland Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

ITC Share Price Today

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