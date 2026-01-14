The share price of Kotak Bank (NSE: KOTAKBANK ) opened in the red on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The Kotak Bank Limited (NSE: KOTAKBANK) stock was trading lower in early market hours on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The stock was quoted at INR 423, up INR 3.50 or 0.83%. The drop in Kotak Bank shares came after the lender began trading adjusted for its stock split announced earlier. Kotak Mahindra Bank has divided one share of INR 5 into five shares of INR 1 each. The record date for the stock split was fixed for January 14. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 14, 2026: ICICI Lombard, Indian Overseas Bank and Just Dial Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Kotak Bank Share Price Today, January 14:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)