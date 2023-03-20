Amazon is laying off an additional 9,000 employees, according to a report by Bloomberg. As per the report, the additional layoffs of its employees come in addition to the cuts that were already the largest round of layoffs in the company's history. Andy Jassy, Amazon's Chief Executive Officer announced the cuts internally on Monday. While announcing the job cuts, Jassy said that the cuts would occur in the coming weeks and primarily affect Amazon Web Services, human resources, advertising and the Twitch live streaming service groups. Amazon Layoffs: Tech Firm Pauses Construction on Virginia Headquarters As it Cuts Jobs.

Amazon To Lay Off Additional 9,000 Employees

