Gautam Adani's fortune has collapsed by $20 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg. Reports suggest that Adani's fortune collapse is one of the biggest billionaire wipeouts ever. The news of Adani's fortune collapsing comes after Short Seller Hindenburg Research's Report claimed that Adani Group has been involved in a fraud. The Hindenburg Research's Report has accused Gautam Adani's Adani Group of manipulating stocks and committing fraud schemes over the years. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani has dismissed the report as "stale" and "baseless". Gautam Adani, Asia’s Richest Man, Hooked on ChatGPT, Says ‘Race for AI To Get Complex As Chip War’.

Gautam Adani's Fortune Collapsed by $20 Billion

NEW: Gautam Adani's fortune collapsed by $20 billion, one of the biggest billionaire wipeouts ever, as short-seller feud escalates https://t.co/AhZUxmCFG6 — Bloomberg (@business) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)