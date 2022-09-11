New York has declared a state of emergency over polio in an effort to boost vaccination rates after evidence of the virus’s spread mounted when it was found in wastewater samples in Nassau County on Long Island. New York began wastewater surveillance after an unvaccinated adult caught polio in Rockland County in July and suffered from paralysis, the first known infection in the U.S. in nearly a decade.

Check Tweet:

New York declared a state of emergency over polio in an effort to boost vaccination rates after evidence of the virus’s spread mounted when it was found in wastewater samples in Nassau County on Long Island https://t.co/32M8Gk9VRJ — Bloomberg (@business) September 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)