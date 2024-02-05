Amid reports of crackdown on Paytm Payments Bank, Paytm issued a statement denying the reports of investigation or violation of Foreign Exchange rules by the company. We would like to reiterate that the Company and its associate Paytm Payments Bank Limited are not the subject matter of any such investigation. Such media reports are entirely misleading, baseless and malicious, which harm the interests of all our stakeholders, the statement read. Paytm to Stop Working After February 29? Vijay Shekhar Sharma Allays Concerns.

Paytm Denies Reports of Investigation, Violation of Foreign Exchange Rules by Company

Paytm issues statement - We deny reports of investigation or violation of Foreign Exchange rules by Paytm or its associate Paytm Payments Bank Limited pic.twitter.com/kmNM6PLfCn — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)