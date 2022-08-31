Snapchat parent Snap Inc is planning to lay off around 20 percent of its nearly 6,446 employees amid looming economic downturn, reports say. These lay offs will begin from today and cut across a range of departments from its ad sales teams to its hardware division. Furthermore, the report says that teams that will be severely impacted by this change are the teams working on ways for developers to build mini apps and games inside Snapchat and Zenly, the social mapping app that Snap Inc acquired back in 2017.

