Shares of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON) opened in the red today, April 20. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON) were trading at INR 52.06 and fell by INR 0.87 or 1.64 per cent. Notably, shares of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON) saw their 52-week high of INR 74.30 on May 30 last year. The stocks of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON) saw their 52-week low of INR 38.19 on March 9 this year. Yes Bank Share Price Today, April 20, 2026.

Suzlon Share Price Today, April 20, 2026

Suzlon shares opened in the red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

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