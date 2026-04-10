The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (NSE: TCS) share price opened in red on Friday, April 10, 2026. The TCS (NSE: TCS) share price was trading at INR 2,507.00, up by INR 82 or 3.17%. This comes after TCS announces its March quarter results yesterday. The firm reported a decline in its total employee base for FY26, even as it continued to invest in talent development and AI-led skills while announcing salary hikes and maintaining hiring momentum in the March quarter. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 10, 2026: Wipro, TCS and Eicher Motors Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

TCS Share Price Today, April 10

(Photo Credits: NSE Website)

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