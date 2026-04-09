The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (NSE: TCS) share price opened in green on Thursday, April 9, 2026. The TCS (NSE: TCS) share price was trading at INR 2,561.10, up by INR 110 or 0.07%. This comes as TCS is set to announce its March quarter results today. According to experts, the Indian IT sector is expected to have another muted quarter. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index has underperformed, declining around 24 per cent over the past three months, led by the AI-induced disruptions narrative and protracted growth recovery. Along with the financial results, the board of directors of the company will also consider and may recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 9, 2026: Bosch, Lupin and Poonawalla Fincorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

TCS Share Price Today, April 9

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