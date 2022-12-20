The Bank of England on Tuesday unveiled its first banknotes featuring King Charles III. As per reports, the notes will enter circulation from mid-2024. Interestingly, the Bank of England has made no other changes to the notes design after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Taking to social media, the Bank of England said, "Today we unveiled the design of the King Charles III £5, £10, £20 and £50 banknotes. They are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024. You can continue to use polymer banknotes with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II." King Charles III To Be Crowned Alongside Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 Next Year at Westminster Abbey.

First Banknotes Featuring King Charles III Unveiled

The Bank of England has unveils its first banknotes featuring King Charles III https://t.co/y9KVohWM23 — Bloomberg (@business) December 20, 2022

Here’s What Bank of England Said:

Today we unveiled the design of the King Charles III £5, £10, £20 and £50 banknotes. They are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024. You can continue to use polymer banknotes with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. Visit our website for more details. https://t.co/i5eqAhxrKY pic.twitter.com/BkYTZ0VopZ — Bank of England (@bankofengland) December 20, 2022

