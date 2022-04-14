NASA has confirmed the size of the largest comet nucleus ever seen. The comet is identified as C/2014 UN271, this behemoth comet has an estimated diameter of approximately 80 miles. It was observed that the comet is headed toward Earth at 22,000 miles per hour from the edge of the solar system. However, NASA said that the comet does not possess any harm to Earth.

Check Tweet:

The largest comet ever is bigger than Rhode Island and it's headed toward Earth at 22,000 miles per hour. But NASA says it's fine https://t.co/0vMizO5f6C — Bloomberg (@business) April 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)