Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022-23. In her Budget speech, she announced plans to start a digital currency and tax crypto assets, as the country keeps pace with the global move toward virtual financial instruments.

She Announced that Income from the transfer of any virtual digital assets will be taxed at 30%.

