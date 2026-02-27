Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today, February 27: Stock Slumps 6.45% as INR 7,915 Crore Block Deal Sees 14.2% Equity Change Hands

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Vishal Mega Mart share price (NSE: VMM) tumbled in early trade on Friday after a massive block deal triggered heavy market activity. Around 14.2% equity worth INR 7,915 crore changed hands via block deals, drawing strong investor attention. Earlier, Bloomberg had reported, citing sources, that the size of the proposed block deal was increased to INR 7,500 crore from INR 3,507.5 crore. Following the development, Vishal Mega Mart stock fell 6.45% to INR 119.31 apiece on the NSE at 9:53 am IST, down INR 8.22 from the previous close. The sizeable transaction has sparked interest across Dalal Street, with market participants awaiting clarity on the entities involved and the potential impact on the company’s shareholding structure. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 27, 2026: Hindalco, IRFC and Greaves Cotton Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).