The Wipro Limited (NSE: WIPRO) share price opened in red on Friday, April 10, 2026. The Wipro (NSE: WIPRO) share price was trading at INR 203.44, up by INR 0.57 or 0.88%. The stock had initially surged on the buyback trigger but gave up most of its gains as weakness across IT stocks weighed on sentiment following Tata Consultancy Services results. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 10, 2026: Wipro, TCS and Eicher Motors Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Wipro Share Price Today, April 10:

(Photo Credits: NSE Website)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)