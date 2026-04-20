Shares of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) opened in the red today, Apr 20, as soon as the stock market opened for business. As per the latest stock market developments, stocks of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) were trading at INR 20.08 and fell by INR 0.11 or 0.54 per cent. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) saw their 52-week high and low of INR 24.30 and INR 17.20 on October 10 last year and March 20 this year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 20, 2026: HDFC Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial Services Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Yes Bank Share Price Today, April 20, 2026

Shares of Yes Bank opened on a negative note today (Photo Credits: NSE)

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