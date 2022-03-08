Heart Of Stone is the upcoming spy thriller directed by Tom Harper. The Netflix Original will star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt would also be making her Hollywood debut with this film.

Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood Debut

ALIA BHATT MAKES HER HOLLYWOOD DEBUT: JOINS GAL GADOT IN NETFLIX FILM... #AliaBhatt makes her global debut, joining #GalGadot in #Netflix’s international spy thriller #HeartOfStone... #TomHarper is directing the pic. pic.twitter.com/ouT5zaYXX6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)