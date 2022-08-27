Mohanlal has announced his new film titled Vrushabha. Reportedly, the superstar will be seen playing the role of a father in the 'high-octane' drama. Also, Vrushabha is said to go on floors in May 2023 and is expected to hit the big screens in early 2024. Mammootty Visits Mohanlal at His New Home; Mollywood Legends Take the Internet by Storm With Their Picture Together!

Check it Out:

I’m excited to have signed in for “Vrushabha,” the first movie from AVS Studios, directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh, and Shyam Sunder. This multilingual movie is filled with action and emotion, and I seek all your support and blessings. pic.twitter.com/omOaAB2Fub — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 27, 2022

