Mukesh Ambani, chairperson of Reliance, showed his emotions as his son Anant Ambani shared his health challenges at his pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The grand event for Anant and Radhika Merchant started on Friday (March 1) and will last three days. During his speech, Anant expressed gratitude to his parents, especially their support during his health struggles. His words moved Mukesh to tears. "My family has always made me feel loved. Although I've faced health issues from a young age, they've always been there for me," he shared. Several Bollywood and Hollywood personalities were seen at the event. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan & Others Arrive In Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Speech

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)