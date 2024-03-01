The three-day pre-wedding bash of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and industrialist Viren merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, began on March 1 in Jamnagar in Gujarat. It's quite the star-studded affair, with notable guests from various fields arriving at the venue. The latest addition to the guest list? None other than Bill Gates himself! He joins Mark Zuckerberg, Hillary Clinton, Sundar Pichai, Ivanka Trump and Bob Iger to attend the lavish celebrations. 'Raunak Aa Gayi Mehfil Mein' Ranveer Singh Replies to B Praak's Insta Post at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash in Jamnagar (View Pic).

Bill Gates Reaches Jamnagar To Attend the Celebrations:

