As the countdown to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding draws closer, anticipation swirls as the guest list expands, promising an event of unparalleled grandeur and extravagance. The previous Ambani family weddings were graced by stunning performances by global artists like Beyonce, and according to the latest updates coming up, this time, pop sensation Rihanna could be on her way to India to grace the Ambani's pre-wedding festivities. Other artists who will be reportedly performing at the event are Arijith Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul and renowned illusionist David Blaine. The pre-wedding festivities will span 3 days from March 1-3 at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Radhika Merchant Radiates Modern Charm in Anamika Khanna’s Custom Lehenga for Lagan Lakhvanu Ceremony; See Pics of Anant Ambani’s Fiancée from Pre-Wedding Festivities.

Rihanna To Perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding:

Rihanna will reportedly be performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event in India. pic.twitter.com/Mry4YBVlVu — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) February 24, 2024

