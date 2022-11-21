After 11 long seasons and 177 episodes later, The Walking Dead has finally come to an end. In the Talking Dead after-show, Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes on the series, sent a heartfelt message to the cast thanking them for carrying the torch and apologising for not being there. Calling the show the single most "important job of his life," Lincoln's message will surely tug at the heartstrings of fans. The Walking Dead Series Finale: Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes Returns for Season 11's Last Episode as Fans Get Emotional Over HBO Show Coming to an End After 12 Years! (View Tweets).

Check Out the Tweet:

Andrew Lincoln sends a video message to the cast of #TheWalkingDead in honor of the series finale. https://t.co/NtmGvZnRj7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)