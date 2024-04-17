Renowned singer AP Dhillon recently faced criticism after performing at the Coachella music festival. During his act, the Punjabi singer and Shinda Kahlon paid tribute to Sidhu Moosewala. Sharing the same pictures on his social media, AP offered straightforward clarification regarding the trolls criticising him for breaking his guitar on stage during his performance. Taking to his Instagram handle on April 17, the Indian-origin Canadian singer shared a series of pictures from his recent Coachella performance. "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala", read the text on the screen of AP's first picture. The other pictures were also taken from the singer's performance at the festival. Sharing the photos, AP wrote, "The media is controlled and I’m out of control." AP Dhillon Breaks Guitar On Stage During Coachella Performance, Netizens React (Watch Video).

Check Out AP Dhillon’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

