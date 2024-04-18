Pop star Ashanti has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child with musician Nelly. The 43-year-old revealed that she and her husband are expecting their first child in a video shared on her Instagram. The clip shows the singer backstage getting ready for a performance as her mother, Tino Douglas, asks her how much time she needs. I'm gonna need about nine months," Ashanti replied, leaving her mom shocked. She also confirmed the news with Essence, revealing that she and Nelly, 49, are not only expecting but also engaged. Ashanti Alleges How a Music Producer Once Demanded Her to Shower With Him or Pay $40,000.

Check Out Ashanti’s Insta Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

