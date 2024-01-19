India's leading multiplex chains, PVR and INOX, have announced the live screening of the Ram Mandir Inauguration ceremony on January 22, 2024. The live screening will be done in collaboration with Aaj Tak and broadcast in more than 160 cinemas in over 70 cities from 11 am to 3 pm. Tickets for the screening will be available at Rs 100 inclusive of a beverage and a popcorn combo. INOX's new initiative will offer devotees a grander experience of the historic ceremony that will take place in Ayodhya. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi advised devotees to refrain from visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22. This new initiative effectively addresses the concerns in the best possible manner. Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Lord Ram’s Idol in Ayodhya, Says, ‘I Always Thought Lord Rama Looked like This’ (See Pics).

PVR INOX Announce the Screening of Ram Mandir Inaugural Ceremony:

Join us for a momentous occasion! Watch the live screening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration at PVR and INOX on January 22nd, 2024. Secure your seat for this monumental event and enjoy a complimentary popcorn combo with every ticket. *T&C applies. Book now:… pic.twitter.com/UQaWTEeFME — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) January 19, 2024

