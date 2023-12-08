In a recent showdown on Bigg Boss 17, contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar engaged in a heated exchange, exposing each other's secrets. Isha questioned the authenticity of Abhishek's physique, suggesting it was enhanced through steroid injections. In retaliation, Abhishek accused Isha of receiving beauty injections, leading to a tense confrontation where he swore on his mother's name. The argument escalated as Isha revealed details about Abhishek's one-night stands, prompting a counterclaim about her own history. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Labels Abhishek Kumar As ‘The Most Nakli Contestant’ in the House (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Isha And Abhishek's Ugly Verbal Spat In BB 17

There were top level fights in BB but never saw cheap fight like this in BB 😂 Steroid ka agression Beauty injections leti hai One night stand Maze deti hai Maine full experience kiya hai… #AbhishekKumar vs #IshaMalviya #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/pTD0C9Ja8J — Rohit ➰ (@Nimma_Rohit) December 7, 2023

