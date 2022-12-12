Bohemia is a popular Pakistani-American rapper. Apart from displaying electrifying performance during the Pak Fest 2022 in Lahore, he even paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The video of the same from the concert has gone viral on the internet. Drake Wears T-shirt with Sidhu Moose Wala’s Picture and Pays Tribute to the Late Punjabi Singer at Toronto Concert.

Rapper Bohemia Pays Tribute To Sidhu Moose Wala

Bohemia - Rap star giving tribute to #SidhuMooseWala in heart of Punjab Lahore🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/QNelyymTHh — Nouman Warraich (@iEmNK) December 10, 2022

