Actress Kangana Ranaut has recently praised filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and actor Vikrant Massey for their work in the film 12th Fail. The actress took to her Instagram stories and drew a very healthy comparison between Vikrant Massey and late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. As this appreciation for Vikrant comes from Kangana in 2024, it is noteworthy that the actress had once referred to Vikrant as a 'cockroach' when Vikrant had once playfully commented 'Radhe Maa' under his friend Yami Gautam's Instagram post. Well, things have changed for the better now as Kangana is all praises for the actor after watching his film 12th Fail, which was released on October 27 in theatres. 12th Fail OTT Release: Vikrant Massey-Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Film To Stream Digitally From December 29!

Kangana’s Earlier Comment on the Actor in 2021

Kangana Ranaut's comment on Vikrant Massey in 2021 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Praises Vikrant Massey After Watching 12th Fail

Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)