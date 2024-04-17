Educator, YouTuber and ex-civil servant Vikas Divyakirti recently played himself in Rajkumar Hirani's hit film 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr. The popular IAS officer recently criticised Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with Neelesh Midra, Divyakirti called Animal a "fuhad and badtameez" film. He said that films like these take our society 10 years back, and the makers should analyse if this is really the kind of cinema they want to offer this generation. He said, "A film like this should not be made. You earned money. You showed that your hero behaves like an animal. There should be some social value, or are people only working for financial value?" He also mentioned about a part in the film where Ranbir's character asks Tripti Dimri's character to lick his shoe to prove her love. Referring to this, he said that he is worried about immature boys who might think it's okay to treat their girlfriends badly. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal received polarising reviews from critics and audiences alike. Some called the film out for glorifying toxic masculinity and there's another section of people who praised Ranbir Kapoor;s acting in the film.

