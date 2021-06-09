The comedy caper, Phir Hera Pheri, which became a cult classic, completes 15 years of its release today. Fans of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal’s film celebrated the same by flooding Twitter with posts about the film. #15YearsOfPhirHeraPheri is now trending on Twitter as well.

Take A Look At The Tweets Here:

True That!

Rib-Tickling Indeed

Celebrating 🎊 #15YearsOfPhirHeraPheri One of the Greatest Rib Tickling Comic movies ever made in bollywood! @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal - The trio makes you laugh as many times you watch the movie! Best Casting & Epic performances by all#PhirHeraPheri pic.twitter.com/V2O9R9mLqD — @Akkian.Deepshikha ❤️ (@Deepshikha_Akki) June 8, 2021

Word!

#15YearsOfPhirHeraPheri ..no other movie in the last 15 years has garnered so much laughs, love from the audience's.. unforgettable dialogues, moments, scenes, each one a cult in itself,the memes world feasts on this movie..hats off to @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal — Kishore (@Srini10844388) June 9, 2021

Everyone's Source For Memes

One Of Best COMEDY Films Of Bollywood Ever Made In INDIA. RAJU, BABURAO, SHYAM Are Become The ICONIC Characters Of Bollywood.SuperHit in Box-office and All Time Blockbuster in Television. Zero Haters Of This Film.And Also Most Fav For Memes#15YearsOfPhirHeraPheri pic.twitter.com/kQoin8Ymy6 — ᏒᎪhuᏞ ᏦumᎪᏒ☣️ Wear Mask😷 (@its_rahulkr) June 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)