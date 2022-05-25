Press Information Bureau has just announced the dates for the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival. Anyone can visit and watch films from May 29 to June 4. 17th Mumbai International Film Festival: Deadline for Film Submissions.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

❣️Hum To Jaa Rahe Hain! ❣️ And #Mumbai is ready to host film lovers who are coming for the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival from across the world Come, let's celebrate #Films Register Now https://t.co/oetnonyFAM#AnythingForFilms@Films_Division https://t.co/4ECkcGRO4p — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) May 25, 2022

