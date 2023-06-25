1920: Horrors of the Heart sees an increase in its collections on the second day of its release. The film starring Avika Gor and Rahul Dev in the lead minted Rs 1.85 crore on day two, which is slight better than the opening day. The total collection of this horror film stands at Rs 3.33 crore. 1920 Horrors of the Heart Ending Explained: Decoding the Spooky Finale of Avika Gor-Barkha Bisht's Horror Film (SPOILER ALERT).

1920: Horrors of the Heart Collections

#1920HorrorsOfTheHeart witnesses an upward trend [25% growth] on Day 2… A strong Day 3 should result in a respectable weekend total… Fri 1.48 cr, Sat 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 3.33 cr. #India biz. HINDI version.#1920HorrorsOfTheHeart at national chains… Day 1 / 2… ⭐️ #PVR + #INOX:… pic.twitter.com/mYDiRKsGWk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2023

