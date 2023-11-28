Old pictures are like fine wine; the older they get, the richer the memories become. While we can't turn back time to relive those moments, we can certainly cherish those pictures and reminisce about the good old days. Sharing a similar sentiment, Kajol recently posted a throwback picture from her film Ishq, featuring Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, and Aamir Khan. Applauding them as fabulous actors, she fondly recalls the enjoyable times they had on set in Switzerland, as the film commemorates its 26th year. Kajol, Ajay Devgn’s Film U Me Aur Hum Turns 15! Actress Shares Throwback from the Romantic Drama (View Post).

Check Kajol's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

