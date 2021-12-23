A special screening of 83 was held on the evening of December 22 and host of Bollywood stars were seen in attendance. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dazzled on the red carpet and one just couldn’t take their eyes off from this power couple. Post the premiere an after party was organised and some inside videos are doing rounds on the internet. One of the videos feature Ranveer, Deepika and Harrdy Sandhu grooving to Diljit Dosanjh’s hit track “Lover”. Well, the trio seem to be having a great time on the dance floor!

83 Premiere After Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bol Bollywood (@bol.bollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)