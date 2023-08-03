Aaliyah Kashyap Shane Gregoire who have been dating for a long time now are finally getting hitched. Their engagement party has started and the couple's friends have all dressed up in their best sarees and suits for the event. Anurag Kashyap's ex Kalki Koechlin also attended with her baby, wearing a fine blue saree with a purple blouse. Ibrahim Ali Khan exited his car looking dapper in a black and white Jodhpuri outfit. Suhana Khan also turned heads with her beautiful glittering electric blue saree. Check out all the celebs looks below! Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Fiancé Shane Gregoire Celebrate Third Anniversary in Goa.

Aaliyah & Shane's Outfits

Kalki Koechlin with Daughter Sappho

Alaya F in Colourful Lehenga

Ibrahim Ali Khan in Jodhpuri Fit

Palak Tiwari in Designer Saree

Meezan Jaffrey Poses for Paps

