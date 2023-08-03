Aaliyah Kashyap Shane Gregoire who have been dating for a long time now are finally getting hitched. Their engagement party has started and the couple's friends have all dressed up in their best sarees and suits for the event. Anurag Kashyap's ex Kalki Koechlin also attended with her baby, wearing a fine blue saree with a purple blouse. Ibrahim Ali Khan exited his car looking dapper in a black and white Jodhpuri outfit. Suhana Khan also turned heads with her beautiful glittering electric blue saree. Check out all the celebs looks below! Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Fiancé Shane Gregoire Celebrate Third Anniversary in Goa.
Aaliyah & Shane's Outfits
View this post on Instagram
Kalki Koechlin with Daughter Sappho
View this post on Instagram
Alaya F in Colourful Lehenga
View this post on Instagram
Ibrahim Ali Khan in Jodhpuri Fit
View this post on Instagram
Palak Tiwari in Designer Saree
View this post on Instagram
Meezan Jaffrey Poses for Paps
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)