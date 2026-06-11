Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Serve Major Couple Goals As They Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport Ahead of July Wedding (Watch Video)

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Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently confirmed rumours about his wedding with girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor revealed that he and his partner will tie the knot on July 5, 2026, in an intimate affair. Ahead of their big day, the couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday (June 11). In videos shared by paparazzi handles online, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt could be seen walking hand-in-hand as they exited the airport. For the outing, Aamir Khan wore a black T-shirt with matching trousers and a cap, while his ladylove was seen in a navy blue outfit. Aamir Khan CONFIRMS Marriage to Gauri Spratt on July 5 After Two Years of Relationship.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Clicked at Mumbai Airport

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).