At Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala, a moment of laughter filled the air as Aamir Khan playfully teased Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. A video has surfaced online where Aamir is seen playfully taking a jibe at SRK and Salman onstage. He says, ‘Tera Gaana Nahin Hoga, Mera Gaana Hoga’ (Your song won’t play, mine will) to his fellow actors, eliciting cheerful chuckles from the gathered crowd. This light-hearted exchange showcased the camaraderie shared among these three superstars of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Win Hearts As They Dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Videos).

The Khans At Ambani Jamnagar Gala

