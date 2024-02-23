Suhani Bhatnagar rose to fame for her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-led film Dangal. Sadly, the 19-year-old actress passed away on February 16. Recently, a picture of Aamir surfaced online, showing his visit to the late actress’ residence in Faridabad. During his visit, the actor not only offered condolences to Suhani’s family but also paid a heartfelt tribute to the deceased. RIP Suhani Bhatnagar: Zaira Wasim Shocked by Dangal Co-Star’s Death, Offers Condolences to Family.

Aamir Khan Pays Tribute To Suhani Bhatnagar

Mr. Perfectionist #AamirKhan went to #SuhaniBhatnagar's house today in Faridabad to console with her family members pic.twitter.com/umfmBsYYUr — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) February 22, 2024

