Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is a mental health activist and has frequently advocated mental health on her social media. Ira Khan often spreads awareness about mental health issues and problems through informative posts on her Instagram handle. On Saturday, April 20, she opened up about feeling scared and alone in her post. Ira also shared some input on how she deals with this. Dropping the post, she wrote, "You are loved! And witnessed in the electro bashings of the universe and its quantum. Let it fill you with absolute momentum. To fear, is to feel is to breathe is to life.. this too shall pass. Some others return . Some more shall pass. Whats left is a love, that none will surpass." Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Reveals Mom Reena Dutta Baked Her Wedding Cake; Says ‘No One Else Could Have’ (See Pics).

Check Out Ira Khan’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

