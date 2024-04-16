Aamir Khan finds himself at the centre of a digital storm as a video allegedly portraying him endorsing a political party makes waves on the internet. However, doubts arise regarding its authenticity, with suspicions pointing towards AI and deepfake manipulation. In response, Aamir Khan's team swiftly takes action against the circulating fake political advertisement, issuing a strong official statement in light of the impending 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. They have also mentioned that FIR has been filled with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Deepfake Video of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan 'Performing' at Anant Ambani's 'Sangeet' Goes Viral, Bollywood Once Again Falls Victim to Fake Edited Clips - WATCH.

Aamir Khan's Team Issues Official Statement Regarding Deepfake Video

#AamirKhan's team has released a statement clarifying that he doesn't endorse any political parties.📢 The official spokesperson of Aamir Khan stated, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated… pic.twitter.com/SyVejh9980 — Filmfare (@filmfare) April 16, 2024

Aamir Khan's Fake Viral Video

Viral video on social media... Aamir Khan jumped into the electoral fray. Campaigned for Congress?? pic.twitter.com/LDOGkb50FI — Chittaranjan Singh Rajput  (@iCSRajput) April 15, 2024

