Get ready to witness Aamir Khan in a chilling new avatar! On March 5, a photo of the actor's first look from an upcoming project was shared on Instagram, and Aamir sure looks wild. His hair is greasy, giving the impression that he hasn't showered in a really long time. In the picture, Aamir Khan holds something in his hand and seems excited. Even his Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary shared some pics of Aamir, one in an astronaut suit, another in a Golden era suit. In fact, he even shared their then-and-now picture that Darsheel posted recently on Instagram, leaving many fans wondering if they worked together on an ad or a film. Sitaare Zameen Par: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan Reunite After 16 Years For A Project, Taare Zameen Par Actor Drops A Photo On Insta.

Aamir Khan's New Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Darsheel Safary Shares New Pictures Of Aamir Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darsheel Safary (@dsafary)

