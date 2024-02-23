Aashiqui 3, the upcoming romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, has landed in trouble. According to reports shared by Zoom, T-Series has been served with a legal notice by the family of the late producer Ramesh Behl, known for producing the film Baseraa. The notice, directed to T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, has been sent to both the Mumbai and Delhi offices of the company. Reports have suggested that Aashiqui 3 is based on Baseraa. The legal notice, issued by the Behl family’s legal representative, firmly asserts that the makers of Aashiqui 3 cannot use any elements, characters or intellectual property from Baseraa without their permission, as the rights to Baseraa belong exclusively to them. Aashiqui 3: Triptii Dimri to Romance Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu Directorial; Film's Shooting to Kickstart in 2024 – Reports.

Aashiqui 3 In Legal Trouble

Exclusive: It's often stormy waters in Bollywood and the latest storm has hit Kartik Aaryan-led Aashiqui 3 (apparently now titled Tu Aashuiqui Hai). We have it that the family of producer (late) Ramesh Behl of the 1981 classic Baseraa (starring Shashi Kapoor, Raakhee, Rekha) have… pic.twitter.com/MKTrnsYKNo — @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) February 23, 2024

