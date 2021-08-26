E Times reports suggest that Abhishek Bachchan and Meezan Jafferi are all set to work together on a South remake. The film is said to be a remake of Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. The film will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthi, who originally directed the Tamil film, and will see Arjun Reddy's Shalini Pandey as the leading lady.

