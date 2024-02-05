Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 48th birthday on February 5, 2024, and the internet is filled with heartfelt wishes for the Bollywood star. B-town celebs have also extended birthday wishes for Jr Bachchan and the most recent name to wish the actor is his dear wife, Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya took to her social media to drop a birthday post for her husband. Aishwarya Rai shared a sweet post on Instagram with two adorable pics. One shows Abhishek and Aishwarya with their daughter Aradhya, and the other is a cute baby picture of Jr. Bachchan. Sharing the post, Aishwarya wrote, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health. God Bless Shine on!" The couple got married in 2007. Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: Dad Amitabh Bachchan Sends His ‘Endless’ Love to Dasvi Actor As He Wishes Him on His Special Day.

Check Out Aishwarya Rai’s Birthday Post for Hubby Abhishek Bachchan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

