Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his birthday today, and social media is abuzz with heartfelt wishes. Family, friends, and fans have showered the actor with love. A fan club, Team Abhishek, shared a touching video portraying Abhishek as a devoted family man, talented actor, and sports enthusiast. Sharing the video, Amitabh Bachchan praised Abhishek's versatility and sincerity, declaring everlasting love for his 'bhaiyu.' Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: From Dhoom to Sarkar, 5 Films of the Actor That Enjoy Great Recall Value and Where to Watch Them Online!

Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Wish For Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek .. "bhaiyu" .. you are the best .. your variety, your sincerity in all you do .. shall NEVER GO UNREWARDED .. NEVER !! My everlasting LOVE .. वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव; जीवन उत्कर्ष नव 🌺 https://t.co/o4pYM4HUS2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 5, 2024

