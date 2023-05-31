Adah Sharma took to social media on Wednesday to share a heartwarming behind-the-scenes video from the sets of The Kerala Story. In the video, she recounted an endearing encounter with a furry 'well-wisher' who showed concern and affection after a particularly intense scene. Adah is seen in the footage sharing her on-screen difficulties with a dog, who approached her to offer comfort upon witnessing the violent scene. The dog's unexpected hug touched Adah's heart, creating a beautiful moment on set. The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma Explains Her Film Is All about Life and Death, Says ‘Haven’t Shown Kerala in Any Derogatory Light!.

