Adil Hussain, in an interview with Times of India, affirmed that he will not alter his comments expressing regret for his role in Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake Kabir Singh amidst director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's public criticism of X (formerly known as Twitter). Hussain clarified that his opinion was conveyed during the interview, not on social media, and reiterated his unwavering stance. Sandeep Reddy Vanga Responds to Adil Hussain’s ‘Regret Acting in Kabir Singh’ Remark, Says ‘Your Greed Is Bigger Than Your Passion’.

Adil Hussain Comments On Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Comments

