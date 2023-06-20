Adipurush has seen major dip in its collections on the first Monday. The Hindi version of Prabhas’ mythological drama which minted Rs 35 crore on the opening day, has reportedly managed to garner only Rs 8 crore on the fourth day. This is the lowest figure after its release. The total collection of the Hindi version of Adipurush stands at Rs 110 crore. Adipurush: Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha Asserts 'Changing Dialogues Won't Stop Us' as They Demand Film Ban.

Adipurush Hindi Version Collections

#Adipurush Hindi crashed on Monday. Total 4 days collection Hindi version only — ₹110 crores NBOC approx. Day 1 - ₹35 cr Day 2 - ₹33 cr Day 3- ₹34 cr Day 4 - ₹8 cr pic.twitter.com/LPcCdhzjeg — LetsCinema (@letscinema) June 20, 2023

